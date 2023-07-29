Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,063,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 3,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

