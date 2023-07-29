Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

