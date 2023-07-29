Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Comerica by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

