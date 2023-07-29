Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.11 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $34,371,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,773 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $16,251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,761,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.8 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

