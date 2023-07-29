Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $19,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $7,594,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Activity

Xerox Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

