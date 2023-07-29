Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.97 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

