Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,418,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 197.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHC. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $579.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $572.84 and its 200-day moving average is $596.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 132.80%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

