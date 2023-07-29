Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.0 %

RL opened at $127.68 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $132.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.