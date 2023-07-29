Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
