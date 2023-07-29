Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.