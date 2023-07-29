Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

DISH Network Stock Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $20.35.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DISH Network

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.