Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.95.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

