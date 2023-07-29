Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.1 %

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.