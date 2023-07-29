Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after buying an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,261,000 after buying an additional 3,043,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,340,000 after buying an additional 349,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

