Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.6 %

BOH stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.