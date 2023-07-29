Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.4 %

EMN opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

