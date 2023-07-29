Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

PNR stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $70.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

