Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hasbro by 76.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Shares of HAS opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

