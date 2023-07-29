Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,126 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

SHC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.24. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

