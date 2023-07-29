Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,277 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

