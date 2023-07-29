Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,299 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.