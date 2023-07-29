Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,564 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,594 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,240 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

