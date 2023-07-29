Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,570 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after acquiring an additional 291,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

