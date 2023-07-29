Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,891 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,309 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

