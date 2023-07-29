Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,590 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.5 %

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

UHS opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.