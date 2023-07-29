Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,746 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

