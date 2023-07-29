Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,805 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.