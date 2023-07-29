Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,927 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in News were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in News by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in News by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of News by 56.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $19.66 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

