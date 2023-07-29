Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,927 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

