Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 350 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,454,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,312. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About Worthington Industries

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.