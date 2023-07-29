Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,662 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $70.55 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

