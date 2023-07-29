Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,646 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

