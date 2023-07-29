Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,737 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 1,095,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

