Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,201 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.