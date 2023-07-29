Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,305 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

