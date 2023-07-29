Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,332 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

