Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,472 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in News were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of News by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of News by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

