Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,861,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after acquiring an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 124,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Trading Down 0.1 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

