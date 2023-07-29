Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,181 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Vicor by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 270,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 126,457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $95.14 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

