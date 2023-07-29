Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in FOX by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

