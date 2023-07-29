Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 394.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 267.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 739,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 777.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 564,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on REI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Ring Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.40 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ring Energy

In other news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 25,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,826.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

