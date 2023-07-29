Robert Millner Purchases 169,000 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 169,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,341.00 ($204,284.46).
BKI Investment Price Performance
BKI Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 63.64%.
About BKI Investment
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BKI Investment
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.