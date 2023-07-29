Robert Millner Purchases 169,000 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 169,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,341.00 ($204,284.46).

BKI Investment Price Performance

BKI Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

