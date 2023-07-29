Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 2,807 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 126,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 29,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.2% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 27,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $109.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

