Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.5 %

SEE opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

