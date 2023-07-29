Seascape Capital Management Sells 91 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $453.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.30.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

