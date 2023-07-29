ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $630.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $569.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

