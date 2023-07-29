SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 41,434 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 114.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 107,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 218,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.