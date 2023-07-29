SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,149 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $101.12 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

