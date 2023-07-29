SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 63,383 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 917.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,426,330,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,615,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

