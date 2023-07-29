SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Northland Securities downgraded FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CL King lifted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

