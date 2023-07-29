SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

